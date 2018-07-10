Sphinx Cat is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sphinx Cat is a neutral card. Sphinx Cat costs 4 mana. Sphinx Cat rarity is common. Sphinx Cat is from type Creature. Sphinx Cat has 3 attack. Sphinx Cat has 2 health. Sphinx Cat is from Anubian tribe. Sphinx Cat is part of the genesis set. Sphinx Cat currently available in beta. There are 35051 Sphinx Cat cards in existence (total). Sphinx Cat was released at August 28, 2019.