Spellwrought Angel is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spellwrought Angel belongs to light. Spellwrought Angel costs 5 mana. Spellwrought Angel rarity is common. Spellwrought Angel is from type Creature. Spellwrought Angel has 5 attack. Spellwrought Angel has 5 health. Spellwrought Angel is from Aether tribe. Spellwrought Angel is part of the genesis set. Spellwrought Angel currently available in beta. There are 35435 Spellwrought Angel cards in existence (total). Spellwrought Angel was released at September 03, 2019.