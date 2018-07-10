5

Spellwrought Angel

Whenever you target this creature with a spell, it gains +1/+1.

5
5
Aether

We must reclaim witchcraft from the helm of the Underworld.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Spellwrought Angel
Whenever you target this creature with a spell, gain +1/+1.
4
5
Aether

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Spellwrought Angel
Whenever you target this creature with a spell, gain +1/+1.
4
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Spellwrought Angel

Spellwrought Angel is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spellwrought Angel belongs to light. Spellwrought Angel costs 5 mana. Spellwrought Angel rarity is common. Spellwrought Angel is from type Creature. Spellwrought Angel has 5 attack. Spellwrought Angel has 5 health. Spellwrought Angel is from Aether tribe. Spellwrought Angel is part of the genesis set. Spellwrought Angel currently available in beta. There are 35435 Spellwrought Angel cards in existence (total). Spellwrought Angel was released at September 03, 2019.