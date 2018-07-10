5

Spellstealer

Roar: Add a random spell from your opponent's god to your hand.

3
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Spellstealer

Roar: Delve a spell from your opponent's deck and move it into your hand.

3
3

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

7
Spellstealer

Roar: Delve a spell from your opponent's deck and move it into your hand.

4
4

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

8
Spellstealer

Roar: If your God Power is active, copy your opponent's God Power.

8
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Spellstealer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spellstealer belongs to deception. Spellstealer costs 5 mana. Spellstealer rarity is common. Spellstealer is from type Creature. Spellstealer has 3 attack. Spellstealer has 3 health. Spellstealer is from Neutral tribe. Spellstealer is part of the genesis set. Spellstealer currently available in beta. There are 35276 Spellstealer cards in existence (total). Spellstealer was released at September 12, 2019.