Spellstealer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spellstealer belongs to deception. Spellstealer costs 5 mana. Spellstealer rarity is common. Spellstealer is from type Creature. Spellstealer has 3 attack. Spellstealer has 3 health. Spellstealer is from Neutral tribe. Spellstealer is part of the genesis set. Spellstealer currently available in beta. There are 35276 Spellstealer cards in existence (total). Spellstealer was released at September 12, 2019.