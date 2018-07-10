Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Whenever your opponent plays a spell, add a random nature card to your hand.
Version 5
Replaced October 11, 2019
After your opponent plays a spell, add a random Nature card to your hand.
Version 4
Replaced October 10, 2019
Whenever you play a Nature card, cast a random Nature spell with targets selected randomly.
Version 3
Replaced September 24, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Spelljam Shaman is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spelljam Shaman belongs to nature. Spelljam Shaman costs 4 mana. Spelljam Shaman rarity is rare. Spelljam Shaman is from type Creature. Spelljam Shaman has 2 attack. Spelljam Shaman has 3 health. Spelljam Shaman is from Amazon tribe. Spelljam Shaman is part of the genesis set. Spelljam Shaman currently available in beta. There are 12309 Spelljam Shaman cards in existence (total). Spelljam Shaman was released at October 11, 2019.