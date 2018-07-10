4

Spelljam Shaman

After your opponent plays a spell, add a random Nature card to your hand.

2
3
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Spelljam Shaman

Whenever your opponent plays a spell, add a random nature card to your hand.

2
3
Amazon

Version 5

Replaced October 11, 2019

4
Spelljam Shaman

After your opponent plays a spell, add a random Nature card to your hand.

2
3
Amazon

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

4
Spelljam Shaman

Whenever you play a Nature card, cast a random Nature spell with targets selected randomly.

2
3
Amazon

Version 3

Replaced September 24, 2019

4
Spelljam Shaman
Whenever you play a Nature card, cast a random Nature spell with targets selected randomly.
2
3
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Spelljam Shaman
Roar: Give a friendly Amazon +3/+3 and 'Can't be targeted by Spells'.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Spelljam Shaman

Spelljam Shaman is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spelljam Shaman belongs to nature. Spelljam Shaman costs 4 mana. Spelljam Shaman rarity is rare. Spelljam Shaman is from type Creature. Spelljam Shaman has 2 attack. Spelljam Shaman has 3 health. Spelljam Shaman is from Amazon tribe. Spelljam Shaman is part of the genesis set. Spelljam Shaman currently available in beta. There are 12309 Spelljam Shaman cards in existence (total). Spelljam Shaman was released at October 11, 2019.