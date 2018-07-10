1

Spellbound

Target two creatures. They go to sleep.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Spellbound
Give sleep to two creatures.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

0
Spellbound
Sleep a creature.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Spellbound
Give Sleep to two target creatures.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Spellbound is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spellbound belongs to deception. Spellbound costs 1 mana. Spellbound rarity is common. Spellbound is from type Spell. Spellbound is from Neutral tribe. Spellbound is part of the genesis set. Spellbound currently available in beta. There are 35209 Spellbound cards in existence (total). Spellbound was released at August 28, 2019.