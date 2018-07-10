Specialist Force is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Specialist Force belongs to nature. Specialist Force costs 5 mana. Specialist Force rarity is epic. Specialist Force is from type Spell. Specialist Force is from Neutral tribe. Specialist Force is part of the genesis set. Specialist Force currently available in beta. There are 4355 Specialist Force cards in existence (total). Specialist Force was released at August 28, 2019.