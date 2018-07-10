5

Specialist Force

Add three random Amazons to your hand. Your creatures are no longer confused.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Specialist Force
Add three random Amazons to your hand. Remove confuse from all your creatures.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Specialist Force
Summon three random Amazons.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Specialist Force is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Specialist Force belongs to nature. Specialist Force costs 5 mana. Specialist Force rarity is epic. Specialist Force is from type Spell. Specialist Force is from Neutral tribe. Specialist Force is part of the genesis set. Specialist Force currently available in beta. There are 4355 Specialist Force cards in existence (total). Specialist Force was released at August 28, 2019.