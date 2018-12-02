3

Spartan

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two Olympians in your void.

2
3
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Spartan

Roar: This creature gets +1/+1 for every 2 Olympians in your void.

2
3
Olympian

Version 4

Replaced May 09, 2020

3
Spartan

Roar: Gain health +1 for every 2 Olympians in your void.

2
3
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Spartan
Roar: Gain health +1 for every 2 Olympians in your void.
2
3
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Spartan
Roar: Gain +0/+1 for every 2 Olympians in your Void.
2
3
Olympian

Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Spartan

Spartan is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spartan is a neutral card. Spartan costs 3 mana. Spartan rarity is epic. Spartan is from type Creature. Spartan has 2 attack. Spartan has 3 health. Spartan is from Olympian tribe. Spartan is part of the core set. Spartan currently available in beta. There are 252 Spartan cards in existence (total). Spartan was released at May 09, 2020.