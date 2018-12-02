Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced May 09, 2020
Version 3
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced December 02, 2018
Spartan is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spartan is a neutral card. Spartan costs 3 mana. Spartan rarity is epic. Spartan is from type Creature. Spartan has 2 attack. Spartan has 3 health. Spartan is from Olympian tribe. Spartan is part of the core set. Spartan currently available in beta. There are 252 Spartan cards in existence (total). Spartan was released at May 09, 2020.