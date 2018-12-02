Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two Olympians in your void.

Spartan is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Spartan is a neutral card. Spartan costs 3 mana. Spartan rarity is epic. Spartan is from type Creature. Spartan has 2 attack. Spartan has 3 health. Spartan is from Olympian tribe. Spartan is part of the core set. Spartan currently available in beta. There are 252 Spartan cards in existence (total). Spartan was released at May 09, 2020.