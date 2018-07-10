3

Soul Jar

Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon two 2/2 Anubians.

0
3
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Soul Jar

Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon two 2/2 Anubians.

0
3

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Soul Jar
Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon two 2/2 Anubians.
0
3

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Soul Jar
Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon two 2/2 Anubians.
0
3

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

2
Soul Jar
Afterlife: Summon two 2/2 Anubians.
0
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Soul Jar

Soul Jar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Soul Jar is a neutral card. Soul Jar costs 3 mana. Soul Jar rarity is rare. Soul Jar is from type Creature. Soul Jar has 0 attack. Soul Jar has 3 health. Soul Jar is from Anubian tribe. Soul Jar is part of the genesis set. Soul Jar currently available in beta. There are 12370 Soul Jar cards in existence (total). Soul Jar was released at October 10, 2019.