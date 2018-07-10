Soul Jar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Soul Jar is a neutral card. Soul Jar costs 3 mana. Soul Jar rarity is rare. Soul Jar is from type Creature. Soul Jar has 0 attack. Soul Jar has 3 health. Soul Jar is from Anubian tribe. Soul Jar is part of the genesis set. Soul Jar currently available in beta. There are 12370 Soul Jar cards in existence (total). Soul Jar was released at October 10, 2019.