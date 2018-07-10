Sothek is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sothek belongs to nature. Sothek costs 7 mana. Sothek rarity is legendary. Sothek is from type Creature. Sothek has 4 attack. Sothek has 5 health. Sothek is from Anubian tribe. Sothek is part of the genesis set. Sothek currently available in beta. There are 2331 Sothek cards in existence (total). Sothek was released at August 28, 2019.