7

Sothek

Whenever you play a Nature card, refresh 2 mana gems. Afterlife: Summon a Shrine of Sothek.

4
5
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Sobek
Whenever you play a Nature card, refresh 2 mana gems. Afterlife: Summon a Shrine of Sobek.
4
5
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Sobek
Whenever you cast a spell, enemy creatures take 1 damage. Afterlife: Summon a Sobek Sigil.
4
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

