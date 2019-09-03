4

Soothsayer

Roar: Foresee 3. Draw a card.

2
3
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Soothsayer

Roar: Foresee 3. Draw a card.

2
3

Version 2

Replaced October 26, 2019

4
Soothsayer
Roar: Foresee 3. Draw a card.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced September 03, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Soothsayer

Soothsayer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Soothsayer belongs to magic. Soothsayer costs 4 mana. Soothsayer rarity is rare. Soothsayer is from type Creature. Soothsayer has 2 attack. Soothsayer has 3 health. Soothsayer is from Mystic tribe. Soothsayer is part of the core set. Soothsayer currently available in beta. There are 183 Soothsayer cards in existence (total). Soothsayer was released at October 26, 2019.