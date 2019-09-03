Soothsayer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Soothsayer belongs to magic. Soothsayer costs 4 mana. Soothsayer rarity is rare. Soothsayer is from type Creature. Soothsayer has 2 attack. Soothsayer has 3 health. Soothsayer is from Mystic tribe. Soothsayer is part of the core set. Soothsayer currently available in beta. There are 183 Soothsayer cards in existence (total). Soothsayer was released at October 26, 2019.