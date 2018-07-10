Sonic Juggernaut is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sonic Juggernaut is a neutral card. Sonic Juggernaut costs 5 mana. Sonic Juggernaut rarity is rare. Sonic Juggernaut is from type Creature. Sonic Juggernaut has 4 attack. Sonic Juggernaut has 5 health. Sonic Juggernaut is from Atlantean tribe. Sonic Juggernaut is part of the genesis set. Sonic Juggernaut currently available in beta. There are 12290 Sonic Juggernaut cards in existence (total). Sonic Juggernaut was released at August 28, 2019.