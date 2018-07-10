Smoke Bomb is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Smoke Bomb belongs to deception. Smoke Bomb costs 4 mana. Smoke Bomb rarity is common. Smoke Bomb is from type Creature. Smoke Bomb has 4 attack. Smoke Bomb has 5 health. Smoke Bomb is from Atlantean tribe. Smoke Bomb is part of the genesis set. Smoke Bomb currently available in beta. There are 35667 Smoke Bomb cards in existence (total). Smoke Bomb was released at September 03, 2019.