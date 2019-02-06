Small Bag of Tricks is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Small Bag of Tricks is a neutral card. Small Bag of Tricks costs 0 mana. Small Bag of Tricks rarity is common. Small Bag of Tricks is from type Advancement. Small Bag of Tricks is from Neutral tribe. Small Bag of Tricks is part of the core set. Small Bag of Tricks currently available in beta. Small Bag of Tricks was released at August 28, 2019.