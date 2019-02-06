0

Small Bag of Tricks

Unlock a mana lock for this turn and refresh one mana. (This doesn't count as a card or a spell.)

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Small Bag of Tricks
Unlock a mana lock for this turn and refresh 1 mana.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Small Bag of Tricks
Foresee 1. Heal 2 to your God. Refresh 1 Mana.

Version 1

Replaced February 06, 2019

