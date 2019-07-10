Sleeper Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sleeper Golem belongs to deception. Sleeper Golem costs 3 mana. Sleeper Golem rarity is common. Sleeper Golem is from type Creature. Sleeper Golem has 3 attack. Sleeper Golem has 2 health. Sleeper Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Sleeper Golem is part of the promo set. Sleeper Golem currently available in beta. Sleeper Golem was released at October 21, 2019.