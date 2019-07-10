3

Sleeper Golem

Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Sleeper Golem

Atlantean

Version 4

Replaced October 21, 2019

Sleeper Golem
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Sleeper Golem
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

Sleeper Golem
Atlantean

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Sleeper Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sleeper Golem belongs to deception. Sleeper Golem costs 3 mana. Sleeper Golem rarity is common. Sleeper Golem is from type Creature. Sleeper Golem has 3 attack. Sleeper Golem has 2 health. Sleeper Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Sleeper Golem is part of the promo set. Sleeper Golem currently available in beta. Sleeper Golem was released at October 21, 2019.