Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced October 21, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2019
Sleeper Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sleeper Golem belongs to deception. Sleeper Golem costs 3 mana. Sleeper Golem rarity is common. Sleeper Golem is from type Creature. Sleeper Golem has 3 attack. Sleeper Golem has 2 health. Sleeper Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Sleeper Golem is part of the promo set. Sleeper Golem currently available in beta. Sleeper Golem was released at October 21, 2019.