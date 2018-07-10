2

Sleep Dart

Target creature goes to sleep. It gains burn +3.

Former versions

3
Sleep Dart

Sleep a creature, and give it burn +3.

Version 4

Replaced September 12, 2019

3
Sleep Dart

Sleep a creature, and give it burn +3.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Sleep Dart

Sleep a creature, and give it burn +2.

Version 2

Replaced August 06, 2019

3
Sleep Dart

Sleep a creature, and give it Burn +2.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Sleep Dart is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sleep Dart belongs to deception. Sleep Dart costs 2 mana. Sleep Dart rarity is common. Sleep Dart is from type Spell. Sleep Dart is from Neutral tribe. Sleep Dart is part of the genesis set. Sleep Dart currently available in beta. There are 35173 Sleep Dart cards in existence (total). Sleep Dart was released at September 12, 2019.