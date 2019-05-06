Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with godblitz.
Version 6
Replaced March 31, 2020
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 3
Replaced June 20, 2019
Version 2
Replaced May 31, 2019
Version 1
Replaced May 06, 2019
Slayer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Slayer belongs to war. Slayer costs 3 mana. Slayer rarity is common. Slayer is from type GodPower. Slayer is from Neutral tribe. Slayer is part of the core set. Slayer currently available in beta. Slayer was released at March 31, 2020.