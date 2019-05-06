Give your God +3 Attack, and Leech when attacking creatures until the end of your turn.

Give +3 Attack to your relic this turn, if you cant equip a 3/1 Hand Axe.

Give attack +3 to your relic this turn, if you can't, equip a 3/1 Hand Axe.

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe.

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with godblitz.

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.

Slayer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Slayer belongs to war. Slayer costs 3 mana. Slayer rarity is common. Slayer is from type GodPower. Slayer is from Neutral tribe. Slayer is part of the core set. Slayer currently available in beta. Slayer was released at March 31, 2020.