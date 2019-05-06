3

Slayer

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.

3
Slayer

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with godblitz.

Version 6

Replaced March 31, 2020

3
Slayer
If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with godblitz.

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Slayer
If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe.

Version 4

Replaced July 22, 2019

4
Slayer
Give attack +3 to your relic this turn, if you can't, equip a 3/1 Hand Axe.

Version 3

Replaced June 20, 2019

4
Slayer
Give +3 Attack to your relic this turn, if you cant equip a 3/1 Hand Axe.

Version 2

Replaced May 31, 2019

4
Slayer
Give your God +3 Attack, and Leech when attacking creatures until the end of your turn.

Version 1

Replaced May 06, 2019

