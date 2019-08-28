Skeleton Heavy is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Skeleton Heavy is a neutral card. Skeleton Heavy costs 2 mana. Skeleton Heavy rarity is common. Skeleton Heavy is from type Creature. Skeleton Heavy has 2 attack. Skeleton Heavy has 4 health. Skeleton Heavy is from Anubian tribe. Skeleton Heavy is part of the core set. Skeleton Heavy currently available in beta. There are 636 Skeleton Heavy cards in existence (total). Skeleton Heavy was released at August 28, 2019.