Skeletal Guard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Skeletal Guard is a neutral card. Skeletal Guard costs 1 mana. Skeletal Guard rarity is common. Skeletal Guard is from type Creature. Skeletal Guard has 2 attack. Skeletal Guard has 1 health. Skeletal Guard is from Anubian tribe. Skeletal Guard is part of the core set. Skeletal Guard currently available in beta. There are 0 Skeletal Guard cards in existence (total). Skeletal Guard was released at August 28, 2019.