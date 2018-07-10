Set a creatures strength to 0, at the start of your next turn set it to its base value.

Set a creature's strength to 0. At the start of your next turn, set it to its base value.

Sit Down is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sit Down belongs to light. Sit Down costs 1 mana. Sit Down rarity is common. Sit Down is from type Spell. Sit Down is from Neutral tribe. Sit Down is part of the genesis set. Sit Down currently available in beta. There are 35571 Sit Down cards in existence (total). Sit Down was released at August 28, 2019.