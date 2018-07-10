1

Sit Down

Set a creature's strength to 0. At the start of your next turn, set it to its base value.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Sit Down!
Set a creatures strength to 0, at the start of your next turn set it to its base value.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Sit Down!
Set a creature's attack to 0 until the start of your next turn.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Sit Down!
Set a creatures attack to 1 until the end of the turn.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sit Down

Sit Down is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sit Down belongs to light. Sit Down costs 1 mana. Sit Down rarity is common. Sit Down is from type Spell. Sit Down is from Neutral tribe. Sit Down is part of the genesis set. Sit Down currently available in beta. There are 35571 Sit Down cards in existence (total). Sit Down was released at August 28, 2019.