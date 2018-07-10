1

Siren of the Grave

Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand. Afterlife: All enemy creatures go to sleep.

2
2

Songs to kick back, relax and fall into an eternal slumber to.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Siren of the Grave
Roar: choose and obliterate a card in your hand. Afterlife: All enemy creatures get sleep.
2
2

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Siren of the Grave
Give creatures damaged by this Burn +1. Afterlife: Give all other creatures Sleep. Discard a card at the start of your next turn.
2
2

Version 4

Replaced May 31, 2019

1
Siren of the Grave
Give creatures damaged by this Burn +1. Afterlife: Give all other creatures Sleep. Discard a card at the start of your next turn.
2
2

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Siren of the Grave
Roar: Put all other creatures to Sleep. Discard a card.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Siren of the Grave
Creatures damaged by this gain Burn +1. Afterlife: Give all other creatures Sleep. Discard a card at the start of your next turn.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Siren of the Grave is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Siren of the Grave belongs to death. Siren of the Grave costs 1 mana. Siren of the Grave rarity is rare. Siren of the Grave is from type Creature. Siren of the Grave has 2 attack. Siren of the Grave has 2 health. Siren of the Grave is from Neutral tribe. Siren of the Grave is part of the genesis set. Siren of the Grave currently available in beta. There are 12297 Siren of the Grave cards in existence (total). Siren of the Grave was released at August 28, 2019.