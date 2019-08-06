2

Sip of Elixir

Give a friendly creature "Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock and draw a card."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Sip of Elixir
Pick one: Unlock a mana lock, or draw a card.

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Sip of Elixir
Pick one: Unlock a mana lock, or delve a card from your deck.

Version 1

Replaced August 06, 2019

Sip of Elixir is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sip of Elixir belongs to magic. Sip of Elixir costs 2 mana. Sip of Elixir rarity is rare. Sip of Elixir is from type Spell. Sip of Elixir is from Neutral tribe. Sip of Elixir is part of the core set. Sip of Elixir currently available in beta. There are 265 Sip of Elixir cards in existence (total). Sip of Elixir was released at September 03, 2019.