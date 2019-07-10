4

Singsong Satyr

Roar: Give each other friendly creature +1 strength.

2
3
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced November 19, 2019

4
Singsong Satyr

Roar: Give each other friendly creature +1 strength.

2
5

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

4
Singsong Satyr
Roar: Give all other friendly creatures +1 strength.
2
5

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Singsong Satyr
All other friendly creatures have attack +1.
2
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Singsong Satyr is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Singsong Satyr is a neutral card. Singsong Satyr costs 4 mana. Singsong Satyr rarity is rare. Singsong Satyr is from type Creature. Singsong Satyr has 2 attack. Singsong Satyr has 3 health. Singsong Satyr is from Mystic tribe. Singsong Satyr is part of the core set. Singsong Satyr currently available in beta. There are 245 Singsong Satyr cards in existence (total). Singsong Satyr was released at November 19, 2019.