1

Simple Satyr

At the end of your turn, heal your god for 2.

1
2
Mystic

All this nine-to-five junk. Give me a nice forest and some wine. That’s all I ask.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Simple Satyr

At the end of your turn, heal your god for 2.

1
2

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Simple Satyr
At the end of your turn, heal your god for 2.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Simple Satyr
Roar: Heal your God for 2 health.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Simple Satyr

Simple Satyr is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Simple Satyr belongs to nature. Simple Satyr costs 1 mana. Simple Satyr rarity is common. Simple Satyr is from type Creature. Simple Satyr has 1 attack. Simple Satyr has 2 health. Simple Satyr is from Mystic tribe. Simple Satyr is part of the genesis set. Simple Satyr currently available in beta. There are 35415 Simple Satyr cards in existence (total). Simple Satyr was released at October 26, 2019.