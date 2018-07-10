All this nine-to-five junk. Give me a nice forest and some wine. That’s all I ask.

Simple Satyr is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Simple Satyr belongs to nature. Simple Satyr costs 1 mana. Simple Satyr rarity is common. Simple Satyr is from type Creature. Simple Satyr has 1 attack. Simple Satyr has 2 health. Simple Satyr is from Mystic tribe. Simple Satyr is part of the genesis set. Simple Satyr currently available in beta. There are 35415 Simple Satyr cards in existence (total). Simple Satyr was released at October 26, 2019.