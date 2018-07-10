At the start of your turn, you gain the ability to use your god power twice during the turn. (Mana costs still apply.)

Sign of Avarice is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sign of Avarice is a neutral card. Sign of Avarice costs 4 mana. Sign of Avarice rarity is epic. Sign of Avarice is from type Creature. Sign of Avarice has 3 attack. Sign of Avarice has 3 health. Sign of Avarice is from Nether tribe. Sign of Avarice is part of the genesis set. Sign of Avarice currently available in beta. There are 4464 Sign of Avarice cards in existence (total). Sign of Avarice was released at August 28, 2019.