Shrine of Sothek is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shrine of Sothek belongs to nature. Shrine of Sothek costs 3 mana. Shrine of Sothek rarity is rare. Shrine of Sothek is from type Creature. Shrine of Sothek has 0 attack. Shrine of Sothek has 2 health. Shrine of Sothek is from Structure tribe. Shrine of Sothek is part of the genesis set. Shrine of Sothek currently available in beta. There are 12352 Shrine of Sothek cards in existence (total). Shrine of Sothek was released at October 29, 2019.