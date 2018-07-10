3

Shrine of Sothek

At the end of your turn, add a random Nature card to your hand.

Structure

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Shrine of Sothek

At the end of your turn, add a random Nature card to your hand.

Anubian

Version 4

Replaced October 29, 2019

Shrine of Sobek

At the end of your turn, add a random Nature card to your hand.

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

Shrine of Sobek
At the end of your turn, add a random Nature card to your hand.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Shrine of Sobek
At the end of your turn, draw a card.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Shrine of Sothek is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shrine of Sothek belongs to nature. Shrine of Sothek costs 3 mana. Shrine of Sothek rarity is rare. Shrine of Sothek is from type Creature. Shrine of Sothek has 0 attack. Shrine of Sothek has 2 health. Shrine of Sothek is from Structure tribe. Shrine of Sothek is part of the genesis set. Shrine of Sothek currently available in beta. There are 12352 Shrine of Sothek cards in existence (total). Shrine of Sothek was released at October 29, 2019.