Shieldbearer

Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.

1
1
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Shieldbearer
Roar: Give +1/+1 to target friendly creature.
1
Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

Shieldbearer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shieldbearer is a neutral card. Shieldbearer costs 1 mana. Shieldbearer rarity is common. Shieldbearer is from type Creature. Shieldbearer has 1 attack. Shieldbearer has 1 health. Shieldbearer is from Olympian tribe. Shieldbearer is part of the core set. Shieldbearer currently available in beta. There are 597 Shieldbearer cards in existence (total). Shieldbearer was released at October 26, 2019.