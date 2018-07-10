Hidden for 1 turn. At the start of your turn, add a random enchanted weapon to your hand.

Hidden for 1 turn. At the start of your turn, add a random enchanted weapon to your hand.

Hidden for 1 turn. At the start of your turn, add a random enchanted weapon to your hand.

Shady Merchant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shady Merchant belongs to deception. Shady Merchant costs 3 mana. Shady Merchant rarity is common. Shady Merchant is from type Creature. Shady Merchant has 1 attack. Shady Merchant has 3 health. Shady Merchant is from Guild tribe. Shady Merchant is part of the genesis set. Shady Merchant currently available in beta. There are 35479 Shady Merchant cards in existence (total). Shady Merchant was released at October 26, 2019.