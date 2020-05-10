At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden. At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.

Shadow of Lethenon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow of Lethenon belongs to deception. Shadow of Lethenon costs 1 mana. Shadow of Lethenon rarity is rare. Shadow of Lethenon is from type Creature. Shadow of Lethenon has 1 attack. Shadow of Lethenon has 1 health. Shadow of Lethenon is from Nether tribe. Shadow of Lethenon is part of the trial set. Shadow of Lethenon currently available in beta. Shadow of Lethenon was released at May 10, 2020.