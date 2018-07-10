Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Shadow Slash is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow Slash belongs to magic. Shadow Slash costs 4 mana. Shadow Slash rarity is common. Shadow Slash is from type Spell. Shadow Slash is from Neutral tribe. Shadow Slash is part of the genesis set. Shadow Slash currently available in beta. There are 35581 Shadow Slash cards in existence (total). Shadow Slash was released at August 28, 2019.