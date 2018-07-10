Pick one: Deal 4 damage to a creature, or deal 4 damage to your opponent and reveal 4 random cards from their hand.

Pick one – · Deal 4 damage to a creature, or · Deal 4 damage to your opponent and look at the top 4 cards of their deck.

Shadow Slash is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow Slash belongs to magic. Shadow Slash costs 4 mana. Shadow Slash rarity is common. Shadow Slash is from type Spell. Shadow Slash is from Neutral tribe. Shadow Slash is part of the genesis set. Shadow Slash currently available in beta. There are 35581 Shadow Slash cards in existence (total). Shadow Slash was released at August 28, 2019.