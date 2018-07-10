At the end of each player's turn, look at the top card of that player's deck.

Shadow Scryer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow Scryer belongs to magic. Shadow Scryer costs 1 mana. Shadow Scryer rarity is common. Shadow Scryer is from type Creature. Shadow Scryer has 1 attack. Shadow Scryer has 1 health. Shadow Scryer is from Mystic tribe. Shadow Scryer is part of the genesis set. Shadow Scryer currently available in beta. There are 35402 Shadow Scryer cards in existence (total). Shadow Scryer was released at October 26, 2019.