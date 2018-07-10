1

Shadow Scryer

Protected. Ward. At the start of your turn, foresee 1.

1
1
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Shadow Scryer
At the start of your turn, Foresee 1.
1
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Shadow Scryer
At the end of each player's turn, look at the top card of that player's deck.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced May 06, 2019

3
Shadow Scryer
Whenever you draw a card, reduce its cost by 1.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Shadow Scryer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow Scryer belongs to magic. Shadow Scryer costs 1 mana. Shadow Scryer rarity is common. Shadow Scryer is from type Creature. Shadow Scryer has 1 attack. Shadow Scryer has 1 health. Shadow Scryer is from Mystic tribe. Shadow Scryer is part of the genesis set. Shadow Scryer currently available in beta. Shadow Scryer was released at October 26, 2019.