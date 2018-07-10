7

Shadow Prince

Whenever your opponent plays a spell, draw two cards.

5
7
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Shadow Prince

Whenever your opponent draws a card, draw a card.

5
7
Nether

Version 3

Replaced September 24, 2019

7
Shadow Prince
Whenever your opponent draws a card, draw a card.
4
7
Nether

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Shadow Prince
Roar: Shuffle a copy of your opponent's deck into yours.
4
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Shadow Prince

Shadow Prince is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow Prince belongs to magic. Shadow Prince costs 7 mana. Shadow Prince rarity is legendary. Shadow Prince is from type Creature. Shadow Prince has 5 attack. Shadow Prince has 7 health. Shadow Prince is from Nether tribe. Shadow Prince is part of the genesis set. Shadow Prince currently available in beta. There are 2472 Shadow Prince cards in existence (total). Shadow Prince was released at September 24, 2019.