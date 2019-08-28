Shadow Banisher is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Shadow Banisher belongs to magic. Shadow Banisher costs 4 mana. Shadow Banisher rarity is rare. Shadow Banisher is from type Weapon. Shadow Banisher has 0 attack. Shadow Banisher has 6 health. Shadow Banisher is from Neutral tribe. Shadow Banisher is part of the etherbots set. Shadow Banisher currently available in beta. There are 1743 Shadow Banisher cards in existence (total). Shadow Banisher was released at August 28, 2019.