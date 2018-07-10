Hidden. At the end of your turn, for each empty Mana Gem, you have a 20% chance to add an Anim to your hand.

Roar: Add an anim to your hand. Whenever you play an anim, add a random anim to your hand.

Set Oshi is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Set Oshi is a neutral card. Set Oshi costs 6 mana. Set Oshi rarity is legendary. Set Oshi is from type Creature. Set Oshi has 3 attack. Set Oshi has 4 health. Set Oshi is from Neutral tribe. Set Oshi is part of the genesis set. Set Oshi currently available in beta. There are 2460 Set Oshi cards in existence (total). Set Oshi was released at September 03, 2019.