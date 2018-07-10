Servant of Inti is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Servant of Inti is a neutral card. Servant of Inti costs 3 mana. Servant of Inti rarity is rare. Servant of Inti is from type Creature. Servant of Inti has 5 attack. Servant of Inti has 1 health. Servant of Inti is from Amazon tribe. Servant of Inti is part of the genesis set. Servant of Inti currently available in beta. There are 12322 Servant of Inti cards in existence (total). Servant of Inti was released at August 28, 2019.