At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less attack get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.

At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less attack get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.

At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less attack get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.

At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less strength and health get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.

At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with both strength 2 or less and health 2 or less get +1/+1, and this relic loses 1 durability.

Serene Blade is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Serene Blade belongs to light. Serene Blade costs 4 mana. Serene Blade rarity is rare. Serene Blade is from type Weapon. Serene Blade has 0 attack. Serene Blade has 4 health. Serene Blade is from Neutral tribe. Serene Blade is part of the core set. Serene Blade currently available in beta. There are 210 Serene Blade cards in existence (total). Serene Blade was released at August 28, 2019.