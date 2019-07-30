4

Serene Blade

At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with both strength 2 or less and health 2 or less get +1/+1, and this relic loses 1 durability.

0
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Serene Blade
At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less strength and health get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.
0
4

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Serene Blade
At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less attack get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.
0
4

Version 3

Replaced August 20, 2019

4
Serene Blade
At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less attack get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.
1
4

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

4
Serene Blade
At the end of your turn, friendly creatures with 2 or less attack get +1/+1. Then lose 1 durability.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 30, 2019

Serene Blade is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Serene Blade belongs to light. Serene Blade costs 4 mana. Serene Blade rarity is rare. Serene Blade is from type Weapon. Serene Blade has 0 attack. Serene Blade has 4 health. Serene Blade is from Neutral tribe. Serene Blade is part of the core set. Serene Blade currently available in beta. There are 210 Serene Blade cards in existence (total). Serene Blade was released at August 28, 2019.