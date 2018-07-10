Seraph is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Seraph belongs to light. Seraph costs 5 mana. Seraph rarity is epic. Seraph is from type Creature. Seraph has 1 attack. Seraph has 1 health. Seraph is from Aether tribe. Seraph is part of the genesis set. Seraph currently available in beta. There are 4450 Seraph cards in existence (total). Seraph was released at October 10, 2019.