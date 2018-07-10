5

Seraph

Frontline. Protected. Afterlife: Set the attack of all enemy creatures to 1.

1
1
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Seraph

Frontline. Protected. Afterlife: Set the attack of all enemy creatures to 1.

1
1

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

5
Seraph
Frontline. Protected. Afterlife: Set the attack of all enemy creatures to 1.
1
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Seraph
Frontline. Protected. Afterlife: Set attack of all enemy creatures to 1.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Seraph
Frontline. Protected. Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to enemy creatures with 3 or more Health.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Seraph

Seraph is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Seraph belongs to light. Seraph costs 5 mana. Seraph rarity is epic. Seraph is from type Creature. Seraph has 1 attack. Seraph has 1 health. Seraph is from Aether tribe. Seraph is part of the genesis set. Seraph currently available in beta. There are 4450 Seraph cards in existence (total). Seraph was released at October 10, 2019.