2

Sentry Post

Backline. Ability: Deal 1 damage.

1
2
Structure

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2

Version 6

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Sentry Post
Backline. Ability: Deal 1 damage.
1
2

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Sentry Post
Backline. Ability: Deal 1 damage.
0
4

Version 4

Replaced August 06, 2019

1
Sentry Post
Backline. Ability: Deal 1 damage.
0
4

Version 3

Replaced July 30, 2019

1
Sentry Post
Backline. Ability: Deal 1 damage.
0
6

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Sentry Post
Backline. Ability: Deal 1 damage to target character.
0
5

Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

Sentry Post is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sentry Post is a neutral card. Sentry Post costs 2 mana. Sentry Post rarity is epic. Sentry Post is from type Creature. Sentry Post has 1 attack. Sentry Post has 2 health. Sentry Post is from Structure tribe. Sentry Post is part of the core set. Sentry Post currently available in beta. There are 183 Sentry Post cards in existence (total). Sentry Post was released at October 26, 2019.