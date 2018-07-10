1

Sentinel Princess

Roar: If you control another Atlantean, this gets +1 strength.

2
2
Atlantean

If we are to survive the winter, we must fight as one.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Sentinel Princess

Roar: Control Atlantean: Gain 1 strength.

2
2

Version 4

Replaced October 01, 2019

1
Sentinel Princess
Roar: Control Atlantean: Gain 1 strength.
2
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Sentinel Princess
Control Atlantean: Gain +1/+0.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Sentinel Princess
Control Atlantean: +1 Attack.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sentinel Princess

Sentinel Princess is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sentinel Princess is a neutral card. Sentinel Princess costs 1 mana. Sentinel Princess rarity is common. Sentinel Princess is from type Creature. Sentinel Princess has 2 attack. Sentinel Princess has 2 health. Sentinel Princess is from Atlantean tribe. Sentinel Princess is part of the genesis set. Sentinel Princess currently available in beta. There are 35496 Sentinel Princess cards in existence (total). Sentinel Princess was released at October 01, 2019.