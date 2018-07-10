If we are to survive the winter, we must fight as one.

Sentinel Princess is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sentinel Princess is a neutral card. Sentinel Princess costs 1 mana. Sentinel Princess rarity is common. Sentinel Princess is from type Creature. Sentinel Princess has 2 attack. Sentinel Princess has 2 health. Sentinel Princess is from Atlantean tribe. Sentinel Princess is part of the genesis set. Sentinel Princess currently available in beta. There are 35496 Sentinel Princess cards in existence (total). Sentinel Princess was released at October 01, 2019.