Sentient Flameblades is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sentient Flameblades belongs to war. Sentient Flameblades costs 0 mana. Sentient Flameblades rarity is common. Sentient Flameblades is from type Weapon. Sentient Flameblades has 5 attack. Sentient Flameblades has 2 health. Sentient Flameblades is from Neutral tribe. Sentient Flameblades is part of the genesis set. Sentient Flameblades currently available in beta. Sentient Flameblades was released at August 28, 2019.