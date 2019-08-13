0

Sentient Flameblades

Godblitz. After you attack, heal your god for 5.

5
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

0
Sentient Flameblades
Godblitz. Leech.
5
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Sentient Flameblades
Godblitz. Leech.
5
2

Version 1

Replaced August 13, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sentient Flameblades

Sentient Flameblades is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sentient Flameblades belongs to war. Sentient Flameblades costs 0 mana. Sentient Flameblades rarity is common. Sentient Flameblades is from type Weapon. Sentient Flameblades has 5 attack. Sentient Flameblades has 2 health. Sentient Flameblades is from Neutral tribe. Sentient Flameblades is part of the genesis set. Sentient Flameblades currently available in beta. Sentient Flameblades was released at August 28, 2019.