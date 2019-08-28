Sentient Amphora is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sentient Amphora is a neutral card. Sentient Amphora costs 2 mana. Sentient Amphora rarity is rare. Sentient Amphora is from type Creature. Sentient Amphora has 0 attack. Sentient Amphora has 2 health. Sentient Amphora is from Atlantean tribe. Sentient Amphora is part of the core set. Sentient Amphora currently available in beta. There are 241 Sentient Amphora cards in existence (total). Sentient Amphora was released at October 10, 2019.