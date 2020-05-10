Selena, Champion of Nature is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Selena, Champion of Nature belongs to nature. Selena, Champion of Nature costs 4 mana. Selena, Champion of Nature rarity is legendary. Selena, Champion of Nature is from type Creature. Selena, Champion of Nature has 3 attack. Selena, Champion of Nature has 3 health. Selena, Champion of Nature is from Amazon tribe. Selena, Champion of Nature is part of the trial set. Selena, Champion of Nature currently available in beta. Selena, Champion of Nature was released at May 10, 2020.