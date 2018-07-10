Scythes of the Harvest is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Scythes of the Harvest belongs to war. Scythes of the Harvest costs 4 mana. Scythes of the Harvest rarity is epic. Scythes of the Harvest is from type Weapon. Scythes of the Harvest has 4 attack. Scythes of the Harvest has 2 health. Scythes of the Harvest is from Neutral tribe. Scythes of the Harvest is part of the genesis set. Scythes of the Harvest currently available in beta. There are 4358 Scythes of the Harvest cards in existence (total). Scythes of the Harvest was released at September 03, 2019.