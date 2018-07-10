4

Scythes of the Harvest

Godblitz. Roar: Give +1 strength to a random friendly creature.

4
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Scythes of the Harvest
Godblitz. Roar: Give attack +1 to a random friendly creature.
3
2

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Scythes of the Harvest
Leech.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

