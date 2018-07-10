1

Scarab Swarm

After a creature dies, heal your god for 1.

1
2
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Scarab Swarm

After a creature dies, heal your god for 1.

1
2

Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Scarab Swarm

Whenever a creature dies, heal your god for 1.

1
2

Version 4

Replaced October 25, 2019

2
Scarab Swarm
Whenever a creature dies, heal your god for 1.
1
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Scarab Swarm
Whenever a creature dies, heal your god for 2.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

4
Scarab Swarm
Twin-Strike. Afterlife: Summon a 2/1 copy of every creature killed by this creature.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Scarab Swarm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Scarab Swarm is a neutral card. Scarab Swarm costs 1 mana. Scarab Swarm rarity is epic. Scarab Swarm is from type Creature. Scarab Swarm has 1 attack. Scarab Swarm has 2 health. Scarab Swarm is from Wild tribe. Scarab Swarm is part of the genesis set. Scarab Swarm currently available in beta. There are 4548 Scarab Swarm cards in existence (total). Scarab Swarm was released at October 26, 2019.