2

Sarcophagus

Cannot attack. Burn 2. Afterlife: Summon another random Anubian from your void.

0
6
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Sarcophagus
Cannot attack. Burn 2. Afterlife: Summon another random Anubian from your void.
0
6
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Sarcophagus
Afterlife: Move a random Anubian from your Void to your hand.
0
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sarcophagus belongs to death. Sarcophagus costs 2 mana. Sarcophagus rarity is common. Sarcophagus is from type Creature. Sarcophagus has 0 attack. Sarcophagus has 6 health. Sarcophagus is from Anubian tribe. Sarcophagus is part of the genesis set. Sarcophagus currently available in beta. There are 35233 Sarcophagus cards in existence (total). Sarcophagus was released at August 28, 2019.