Sarcophagus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sarcophagus belongs to death. Sarcophagus costs 2 mana. Sarcophagus rarity is common. Sarcophagus is from type Creature. Sarcophagus has 0 attack. Sarcophagus has 6 health. Sarcophagus is from Anubian tribe. Sarcophagus is part of the genesis set. Sarcophagus currently available in beta. There are 35233 Sarcophagus cards in existence (total). Sarcophagus was released at August 28, 2019.