Sand Scorpion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sand Scorpion belongs to death. Sand Scorpion costs 5 mana. Sand Scorpion rarity is common. Sand Scorpion is from type Creature. Sand Scorpion has 1 attack. Sand Scorpion has 3 health. Sand Scorpion is from Neutral tribe. Sand Scorpion is part of the core set. Sand Scorpion currently available in beta. There are 258 Sand Scorpion cards in existence (total). Sand Scorpion was released at September 03, 2019.