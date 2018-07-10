2

Sanctify

Give ward to all creatures with strength 2 or less. Draw a card.

Then light fell upon the field. And all that was pure, was all that remained.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Sanctify
Give ward to all creatures with 2 or less strength. Draw a card.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Sanctify
Give ward to all creatures with 2 or less attack. Draw a card.

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

2
Sanctify
Deal 2 damage to all creatures with 5 or more Health.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sanctify

Sanctify is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sanctify belongs to light. Sanctify costs 2 mana. Sanctify rarity is common. Sanctify is from type Spell. Sanctify is from Neutral tribe. Sanctify is part of the genesis set. Sanctify currently available in beta. There are 35358 Sanctify cards in existence (total). Sanctify was released at August 28, 2019.