Then light fell upon the field. And all that was pure, was all that remained.

Sanctify is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sanctify belongs to light. Sanctify costs 2 mana. Sanctify rarity is common. Sanctify is from type Spell. Sanctify is from Neutral tribe. Sanctify is part of the genesis set. Sanctify currently available in beta. There are 35358 Sanctify cards in existence (total). Sanctify was released at August 28, 2019.