7

Salvaged Sentinel

Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature.

6
6
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Salvaged Sentinel
Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature.
5
6
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Salvaged Sentinel
Roar: Deal 4 damage to target enemy creature.
5
6
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

5
Salvaged Sentinel
Control Atlantean: Roar: Deal 4 damage split among all enemies.
3
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Salvaged Sentinel is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Salvaged Sentinel belongs to magic. Salvaged Sentinel costs 7 mana. Salvaged Sentinel rarity is rare. Salvaged Sentinel is from type Creature. Salvaged Sentinel has 6 attack. Salvaged Sentinel has 6 health. Salvaged Sentinel is from Atlantean tribe. Salvaged Sentinel is part of the genesis set. Salvaged Sentinel currently available in beta. There are 12227 Salvaged Sentinel cards in existence (total). Salvaged Sentinel was released at September 03, 2019.