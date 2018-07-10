Salvaged Sentinel is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Salvaged Sentinel belongs to magic. Salvaged Sentinel costs 7 mana. Salvaged Sentinel rarity is rare. Salvaged Sentinel is from type Creature. Salvaged Sentinel has 6 attack. Salvaged Sentinel has 6 health. Salvaged Sentinel is from Atlantean tribe. Salvaged Sentinel is part of the genesis set. Salvaged Sentinel currently available in beta. There are 12227 Salvaged Sentinel cards in existence (total). Salvaged Sentinel was released at September 03, 2019.