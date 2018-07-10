3

Sacred Lore

Deal 1 damage to your god. Add three random runes to your hand.

In the holy days of the pure, heavenly, heavens, there was a sacred town, and its people knew but piety and reverence.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Sacred Lore
Deal 1 damage to your god and add 3 random runes to your hand.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Sacred Lore
Deal 3 damage to your god and add 3 random runes to your hand.

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

2
Sacred Lore
Deal 4 damage to your God, add 3 random Runes to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Sacred Lore
Add a Rune to your hand. Shuffle this card into your deck.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Sacred Lore is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sacred Lore belongs to death. Sacred Lore costs 3 mana. Sacred Lore rarity is rare. Sacred Lore is from type Spell. Sacred Lore is from Neutral tribe. Sacred Lore is part of the genesis set. Sacred Lore currently available in beta. There are 12457 Sacred Lore cards in existence (total). Sacred Lore was released at August 28, 2019.