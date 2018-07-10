In the holy days of the pure, heavenly, heavens, there was a sacred town, and its people knew but piety and reverence.

Sacred Lore is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Sacred Lore belongs to death. Sacred Lore costs 3 mana. Sacred Lore rarity is rare. Sacred Lore is from type Spell. Sacred Lore is from Neutral tribe. Sacred Lore is part of the genesis set. Sacred Lore currently available in beta. There are 12457 Sacred Lore cards in existence (total). Sacred Lore was released at August 28, 2019.