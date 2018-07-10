2

Runic Familiar

Whenever you cast a spell, this creature gets +1/+1.

2
1
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Runic Familiar

Whenever you cast a spell, gain +1/+1.

2
1

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Runic Familiar
Whenever you cast a spell, gain +1/+1.
2
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Runic Familiar
Whenever you cast a spell, gain +1/+1.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

2
Runic Familiar
Whenever your God casts a spell, gain +1/+1.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Runic Familiar

Runic Familiar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Runic Familiar belongs to magic. Runic Familiar costs 2 mana. Runic Familiar rarity is common. Runic Familiar is from type Creature. Runic Familiar has 2 attack. Runic Familiar has 1 health. Runic Familiar is from Nether tribe. Runic Familiar is part of the genesis set. Runic Familiar currently available in beta. There are 35074 Runic Familiar cards in existence (total). Runic Familiar was released at October 10, 2019.