Former versions

5
Runestorm
Add one of each rune to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Runestorm
Add 3 random Runes to your hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Runestorm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Runestorm belongs to magic. Runestorm costs 5 mana. Runestorm rarity is common. Runestorm is from type Spell. Runestorm is from Neutral tribe. Runestorm is part of the genesis set. Runestorm currently available in beta. There are 34980 Runestorm cards in existence (total). Runestorm was released at August 28, 2019.